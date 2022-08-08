FIRST DALLAS MEDIA Contemporary Christian KCBI/DALLAS was honored with the TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' BONNER MCLANE PUBLIC SERVICE AWARD for Large Market Radio Station Award for its 2021 Summer of Service efforts, which included donating more than 13,000 meals along with 9,000 Bibles to community members still struggling with the COVID pandemic. The award also recognized KCBI’s Summer of Service Day, during which more than 225 KCBI staff and volunteers prepped care boxes for mothers facing pregnancies, stuffed backpacks, sorted clothing and prepped nearly 2,000 shoes to be placed on the feet of kids whose parents otherwise couldn’t afford them.



“KCBI and the other stations that were recognized for their charitable leadership at the 2022 TAB Show made lasting, life-changing contributions that strengthened their communities,” said TAB President OSCAR RODRIGUEZ.



“This award really belongs to the many listeners who demonstrated the love of Jesus by serving the DFW community,” shared KCBI Assistant General Manager and Outreach Director SHARON GEIGER. “They rolled up their sleeves and did amazing work to advance the Kingdom of God. We are grateful to the TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS for the recognition.”



The TAB BONNER MCLANE PUBLIC SERVICE AWARDS are given to six TEXAS radio and television stations each year for their exceptional contributions and service to their local communities.

