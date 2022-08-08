Parrish

REGIME MUSIC GROUP announces the addition of music industry vet MICHAEL PARRISH to its management division and also as Label Manager for BREAKSILENCE RECORDINGS.

Joining the REGIME roster of artists with PARRISH are Pop-Punk band 408, who just released their new single "Backfired," featuring Pop/Country artist, TAYLOR ACORN, Rock band weapons of anew and TONY MONTANA-CARDENAS’ Blues Rock act SHADOW & THE THRILL.

REGIME MUSIC GROUP Co-Founder KEVIN ZINGER said, "I have known PARRISH for a longtime and always admired his work ethic. When he entered the management space and we started working 408 together it just seemed like he was a natural fit at THE REGIME. I have no doubt we will do some great things together."

"I’m excited for this next phase of my career working with KEVIN ZINGER, IVORY DANIEL, and HILLARY CLINTON and can’t thank them enough for adding me to the REGIME team," said PARRISH. "The experience and insight of the entire REGIME staff has been an asset as we launched the new 408 release. I look forward to joining them and growing the careers of all the artists I work with while also reviving BREAKSILENCE RECORDINGs as an active player in today’s music scene."

PARRISH has spent the past decade at MX2 MEDIA after a 17 year run at industry trade magazine, FRIDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK (FMQB). He will continue to publish INVISIBLE AIRWAVES digital magazine where he talks issues of the day with executives across radio and record companies, while also speaking with upcoming and established artists about their careers.

You can reach PARRISH at parrish@regimemusicgroup.com,

