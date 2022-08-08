Most Added

Congratulations to CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s DIERKS BENTLEY and his promotion team for landing the most-added single at Country radio this week with “Gold.” The song picks up 42 new MEDIABASE stations this week, for a total to date of 76 stations on board, and remains at #51 on the MEDIABASE Country chart.

Written by BENTLEY, ROSS COPPERMAN, LUKE DICK and ASHLEY GORLEY, “Gold” is from BENTLEY’s upcoming 10th studio album, set for release in the early part of 2023.

