Radio One Cincinnati

RADIO ONE/CINCINNATI Urban WIZF (101.1 THE WIZ), R&B WOSL (100.3), News-Talk WDBZ A-W268CM (THE BUZZ 1230), and Regional Mexican WIZF-HD2-W268CM (LA GRANDE 101.5), will hold the cluster's inaugural "Back to School Drive Thru" on Saturday (8/13). It will take place from noon until 3p (ET) at SAWYER POINT. The event is being held in conjunction with CAA HEAD START.

Organizers will be handing out over 600 pairs of brand-new sneakers, 1,000 back packs, school supplies, and 1000 candy bars with four bars wrapped in gold worth $444 each.

