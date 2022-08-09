Hosts Sue & Kevin McCarthy

FUN ROADS MEDIA has set TUESDAY, AUGUST 23 as its debut date for TRAVEL PLANNERS TV. The TRAVEL PLANNERS RADIO SHOW has been hosted by radio veterans KEVIN and SUE MCCARTHY for over 20 years.

SUE MCCARTHY commented, "We’re excited to expand our travel experiences to TV.”

KEVIN MCCARTHY added, "We’ve always sourced the best way to present our travel information and I can't think of a better focused form of video distribution than the FUN ROADS. We’re extremely proud to be a part of the FUN ROADS lineup.”

FUN ROADS Dir./Programming JENNIFER ORTEGA said, "FUN ROADS is pleased to add its sixth original series to our lineup. KEVIN & SUE have been personal favorites of mine for years and I’m thrilled to have TRAVEL PLANNERS TV on FUN ROADS."

