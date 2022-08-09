Debuts August 16th

HEADGUM is releasing a new four-episode true crime parody podcast, "CORKED," from GIANCARLO FIORENTINI and JONATHAN GRIMM, the directors of HEADGUM founders JAKE HURWITZ and AMIR BLUMENFELD's "JAKE AND AMIR" video series at COLLEGE HUMOR. The comedy, debuting AUGUST 16th, tells the story of a public radio reporter investigating a possible murder in NAPA VALLEY's wine country.

In a press release, a joint statement from GRIMM and FIORENTINI said, “CORKED is our spin on two core pillars of the podcasting world that have become emblematic genres -- true crime and public radio investigations that shine a light on society’s ills -- to understand what makes these stories so compelling, evergreen, and occasionally a bit formulaic in how they’re told, We’re grateful to HEADGUM for the opportunity to create a show that allows us to both celebrate and skewer the podcast canon, while letting us swing for the fences in terms of silliness.”

“From the COLLEGE HUMOR days to now, JONATHAN and GIANCARLO have always been so much fun to work with, and we loved collaborating with them on CORKED, which combines improv and scripted comedy to create a truly novel audio experience,” added HURWITZ and BLUMENFELD in a joint statement. “This hilarious narrative limited series is a great example of how HEADGUM plans to continue to expand into narrative podcasts and new ways of telling stories.”

