RADIO AMERICA's "THE DANA SHOW" with DANA LOESCH has been picked up by iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WFLF-A-W226BT-W231CT (NEWSRADIO WFLA)/ORLANDO. The show, formerly heard on crosstown COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WDBO-A, is airing on WFLA 7-10p (ET) weeknights.

iHEARTMEDIA FLORIDA Region SVP/Programming KEN HOLIDAY said, "We’re so excited and happy to have DANA join the legendary WFLA team in ORLANDO."

