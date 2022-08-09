-
WOSF-HD2-W273DA (102.5 The Block)/Charlotte Has A PM Drive Opening
by Sam Weaver
August 9, 2022 at 5:49 AM (PT)
URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Urban WOSF-HD2-W273DA (102.5 THE BLOCK)/CHARLOTTE, NC has an opening for afternoons.
OM JEFF "UZI D" ANDERSON told ALL ACCESS, "We have an opening because CAM COOPER has been promoted within the company to take a Production Dir. position at our CLEVELAND cluster. We want someone who is ready to take the challenge of being this generations creative content-making, multi-media savvy talent with the ability to grow on a hungry team. We are looking for a dedicated team player who wants to win and have fun doing it."
All applicants need to include a copy of an aircheck, resume, and link to your social media pages. The job requirements are under careers on the Urban1.com website. URBAN ONE is an Equal Opportunity Employer.