New Season

With this past weekend’s opening matches of the season, TUNEIN's carriage of PREMIER LEAGUE soccer has begun, with TUNEIN PREMIUM subscribers in the U.S., MEXICO, and CANADA having access to play-by-play of every match live or on demand from the U.K.'s talkSPORT. Besides the matches, TUNEIN PREMIUM will offer match previews and post-match analysis, with dedicated channel pages for all 20 teams in the league.

“The PREMIER LEAGUE is one of the most viewed, most listened to, and most loved sports leagues in the world,” said TUNEIN CEO RICHARD STERN. “As the premier go-to destination for sports fans around the world, TUNEIN is thrilled to be able to bring talkSPORT's incredible sports coverage of every PREMIER LEAGUE match to our PREMIUM Users across the UNITED STATES, CANADA, and MEXICO.”

talkSPORT Head of Audio Partnerships WILL MORLEY added, "PREMIER LEAGUE fans want to catch every minute of match coverage and our partnership with TUNEIN gives them access to live audio commentary of every PREMIER LEAGUE match wherever they are, no matter what they are doing."

