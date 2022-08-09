Mohite

The AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS, AUTHORS AND PUBLISHERS (ASCAP) has promoted SVP/Software Engineering and Architecture DEEPAK MOHITE to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). MOHITE, with ASCAP since 2018, will report jointly to CEO ELIZABETH MATTHEWS and EVP/COO BRIAN ROBERTS.

MATTHEWS said, “DEEPAK has been responsible for major tech initiatives at ASCAP that have ensured we are the best-in-class music rights management platform for music creators and licensees. The innovations he has implemented have helped us build a fast, flexible and efficient technology infrastructure that has streamlined our operations, made us more agile and set us up to continue to innovate for the future.”

ROBERTS added, “DEEPAK’s expertise in emerging technologies will ensure that ASCAP’s technology infrastructure is always evolving along with the businesses we serve. His strategic vision and guidance have helped to drive key technology enhancements at ASCAP, from the migration of our data platforms to the cloud, to critical enhancements to our cybersecurity and data protection, to building software that supports our web and mobile applications.”

