Staff Changes

GREG OLIVER AGENCY, INC. has a staff promotion along with three additions to GOA MUSIC & SPEAKERS. GOA MUSIC Sr. Agent EMBER TANKSLEY, a ten year veteran of the company and formerly at the WILLIAM MORRIS AGENCY, has been promoted to VP and will oversee all operations of GOA MUSIC. BELMONT UNIVERSITY graduate and former MIAMI church music director DAVID RICHT and TREVECCA UNIVERSITY graduate COURTNEY LONG have joined the team as Booking Coordinators, and former DAVE RAMSEY/RAMSEY SOLUTIONS Head of Booking and talent buyer JUSTIN DORRIS has been appointed agent for GOA SPEAKERS.

"I’m excited about our growth with the addition of DAVID RICHT and COURTNEY LONG to the GOA MUSIC team and JUSTIN DORRIS to GOA SPEAKERS," said President & CEO GREG OLIVER. "I am also so pleased to see EMBER TANKSLEY be promoted from Sr Agent to VP of GOA MUSIC. I have worked with EMBER for the past eleven years and have not worked with anyone more passionate and dedicated to her job and the artists she serves."





