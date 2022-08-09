Dozier (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

MOTOWN songwriter LAMONT DOZIER, one-third of the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME team of HOLLAND-DOZIER-HOLLAND, has died at the age of 81. No cause of death has been reported.

DOZIER teamed with brothers BRIAN and EDDIE HOLLAND to write many of MOTOWN's bigest and most enduring hits, including THE SUPREMES’ “Stop! In The Name Of Love” and “You Can’t Hurry Love,” MARTHA AND THE VANDELLAS’ “Heat Wave” and “Jimmy Mack,” THE FOUR TOPS’ “Reach Out I’ll Be There” and “Baby I Need Your Loving,” and MARVIN GAYE’s “Can I Get A Witness” and “How Sweet It Is To Be Loved By You.”

In 2004, DOZIER garnered the SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME’s JOHNNY MERCER AWARD for lifetime achievement.

NBC NEWS has more.

