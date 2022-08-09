Rosado

"THE VOICE" season 21 finalist JEREMY ROSADO has signed with CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP. ROSADO competed on the NBC series as a part of Team KELLY, reaching the finals with his vocal talent and his story of adopting his niece when he was just 21.



“I am so honored to be joining the CCMG family," said ROSADO. "I’ve been pursing this dream of mine for 10 years and those years have been filled with ups and downs. This season has been so redeeming for me and my story …the path that I’ve walked to get here has not been easy, but everything I’ve faced in my life so far has led me to this point. I’m finding myself living in a state of gratitude at what GOD has done and how He has brought my dream back to life! I’m beyond excited for what the future holds, and thrilled to be walking into this next chapter with the CAPITOL team alongside me.”



“We could not be more excited to welcome JEREMY ROSADO to our roster,” said CCMG Co-Presidents BRAD O’DONNELL and HUDSON PLACHY in a joint statement. “He’s an incredible vocalist with a rare talent and powerful story. We can’t wait to start putting his music out into the world and believe big things are ahead for him.”



ROSADO is currently working on new music with plans to release songs later this year, and will hit the road with NEWSBOYS this fall on their ‘STAND Together Tour.’

« see more Net News