Three executives have received promotions at TRITON DIGITAL. VP/Market Development OSCAR SERMENO has been named VP/Market Strategy, AMERICAS; VP/Business Development, EMEA-APAC DANIEL KARLSSON has been upped to VP/Market Development and Global Strategy; and JELLI Dir./Product Management MICHAEL CHIEN has been promoted to VP/Advertising Product Strategy.

“TRITON DIGITAL continues on a trajectory of rapid growth and global expansion,” said Pres./CEO JOHN ROSSO. “These recent promotions within our leadership team will play an instrumental role in furthering TRITON’s innovative spirit while maintaining operational excellence and expanding the company’s presence around the world. All while continuing to provide best-in-class audio streaming, podcasting, audience measurement, and advertising technology on a global scale.”





