AARON CARRERO has joined MOUNTAIN DOG MEDIA as Brand Mgr. for Country WFON (107.1 THE BULL)/FOND DU LAC, WI and Top 40 WCLB (Z107.3)/SHEBOYGAN, WI. His previous career stops include iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WZEE (Z104)/MADISON, WI (where he used the on-air name AARON ROGERS), and AUDACY’s Hot AC stations KZPT (99.7 THE POINT) KANSAS CITY, WMHX (MIX 105.1)/MADISON, WI and WMYX (99.1 THE MIX)/MILWAUKEE.

"I grew up in rural WISCONSIN and listened to Country radio every day,” CARRERO told ALL ACCESS. “As I continued in my broadcasting career, I couldn't help but notice the unique connection Country radio has between the artists and listeners. It's exciting to lead our teams, both of whom are passionate about the music and community-focused radio."

He will retain his television duties as on-air host and contributor for SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP FOX affiliate WMSN-TV (FOX 47)/MADISON.

