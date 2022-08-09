Deal With WindAcre Close

The sale of NIELSEN to a consortium headed by ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT GROUP's EVERGREEN COAST CAPITAL CORP. and BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS is inching closer to reality with the postponement of a court meeting and shareholder vote on the deal to finalize a preliminary agreement under which holdout shareholder THE WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC will join the consortium.

The deal has WINDACRE, currently holding 27.6% of NIELSEN's ordinary shares, keeping a percentage of the company as part of the purchasing consortium and selling some of its stock for $28/share. WINDACRE had threatened to block the sale to ELLIOTT and BROOKFIELD when the initial $25.40/share bid was made, contending that the company was worth much more.

