Three More Inductees

Three additional 2022 inductees to CANADA'S WALK OF FAME have been announced, including THE TRAGICALLY HIP, the late CBC radio and TV journalist and host BARBARA FRUM, and music video and filmmaker JULIEN "DIRECTOR X" LUTZ.

The three are joining the late hockey and football star and politician LIONEL CONACHER, singer DEBORAH COX, the JUST FOR LAUGHS festival, and INDIGO BOOKS AND MUSIC founder/CEO HEATHER REISMAN as this year's inductees. ARKELLS are the 2022 ALLAN SLAIGHT Music Impact Honourees. Additional inductees will be announced before the induction gala on DECEMBER 3rd, to air as a special at a later date on CTV.

The stars are displayed on the sidewalks of King Street West and Simcoe Street in downtown TORONTO.

