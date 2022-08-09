October 18th

NASHVILLE-based publishing, management and artist development company and record label CREATIVE NATION will host its 11th annual songwriter round show to benefit for PRESTON TAYLOR MINISTRIES on OCTOBER 18th at 7 p (CT) at THE WOOLWORTH THEATRE in downtown NASHVILLE.

Writers set to perform are CREATIVE NATION principal LUKE LAIRD, along with BARRY DEAN, LORI McKENNA, STEVE MOAKLER, KASSI ASHTON, TRAVIS WOOD, DEREK BAHR, JONATHAN HUTCHERSON, and MIA MANTIA.

Get tickets and more information here.

