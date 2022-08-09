Gisser

Former SCIENCE MUSEUM OF MINNESOTA CFO BARRY GISSER has joined AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA GROUP, parent of MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO and AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA, as SVP/CFO, replacing MORRIS GOODWIN, who is exiting to join GREATER MSP as Forge North Managing Dir./Exec. Financial Advisor. GISSER will start at APMG on SEPTEMBER 6th.

“I am delighted to welcome BARRY as our new CFO,” said CEO JEAN TAYLOR. "Barry has deep experience stewarding financial resources for organizations in both the non-profit and for-profit sectors in the greater TWIN CITIES area and across the MIDWEST. He brings expertise in working with organizations to create growth in times of change. I am excited about the perspective, energy and acumen that he will bring to the APMG team as we work to add more digital channels and broaden our audience.”

“I am excited to join APMG, an organization I’ve long admired and supported,” said GISSER. “I am impressed by APMG’s strong public media business model and its mission to serve the public and strengthen communities. I look forward to working with Jean and the rest of the team to advance the organization’s digital transformation and lead financial operations.”

"We extend our congratulations to BARRY on his new leadership position at APMG,” said SCIENCE MUSEUM OF MINNESOTA CEO ALISON BROWN. “BARRY’s service to the SCIENCE MUSEUM was critical to accelerating our growth prior to the pandemic and helping navigate the significant challenges presented by the pandemic over the last two years.”

