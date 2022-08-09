Armitage (Photo: Kella)

ASTRALWERKS VP/Marketing LUKE ARMITAGE has been promoted to SVP, heading up oversight of global marketing, daily operations and overseas brands. including ASTRALWERKS ASIA. ARMITAGE has served as VP/Marketing for the past four years.

ASTRALWERKS Pres. TOBY ANDREWS said, "LUKE has been integral to the growth and success of ASTRALWERKS since he joined in 2018, leading numerous game-changing campaigns and expertly guiding our team. His forward-thinking approach to international and domestic marketing as a combined discipline has really taken the label to the next level, and I’m so thankful to have him growing into this new role as we look into the years ahead."

ARMITAGE added, "We are incredibly fortunate to be working with the most forward-thinking artists in the industry, and I thank them—and their managers—for their daily trust in me to help them tell their story through their art. ASTRALWERKS has been the pioneer for dance and electronic music in the U.S. for the past 30 years, and I’m incredibly thankful to TOBY, (CMG Chair & CEO) MICHELLE JUBELIRER and (CMG President) ARJUN PULIJAL for the opportunity to help write our next chapter by expanding our artists’ presence globally."

