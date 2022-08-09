Tillis (Photo: Matt Spicher)

PAM TILLIS has signed with NASHVILLE-based RELIANT TALENT for booking. The Country artist has been touring consistently for more than 30 years.

RELIANT TALENT’s STEVE LASSITER said, “We are so excited to add such a high standard of Country music royalty to the RELIANT TALENT family. I’ve known PAM for many years and have had the honor of working with her in the past. My team and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this next phase of her already amazing career.”

The RELIANT roster also includes TRAVIS TRITT, KENNY LOGGINS, PHIL VASSAR, SISTER HAZEL and many other acts.

