BMG/BBR MUSIC GROUP has an opening for a NASHVILLE-based Dir./Publicity to succeed QUINN KAEMMER, who departed last week (NET NEWS 8/8). Previous publicity experience and a strong knowledge of the music and entertainment industries are required.

The job entails overseeing and securing publicity campaigns for the company’s artist roster, building artist careers across the media landscape and building relationships with media, including pitching and securing stories. According to the job description, “You’ll be communicating artists stories and creating media tools for artists across the label group using up-to-date media strategies and engaging and compelling storytelling.”

Find more information and apply here.

