Sold

THE BILL DAVISON EVANGELISTIC ASSOCIATION is selling Southern Gospel WURL-A/MOODY, AL to DONALD JENNINGS EVANGELISTIC ASSOCIATION for $175,000 ($25,000 cash, $150,000 in a 100-month promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC, GOOD NEWS RADIO, INC. is donating W250AD/LONG LAKE, NY and W290AN/OGDENSBURG, NY to MARS HILL BROADCASTING CO. INC. The primary station is listed as the buyer's Religion WMHQ/MALONE, NY.

And MOTA MINISTRIES, INC. has closed on the sale of Contemporary Christian KUDI/CHOTEAU, MT to HI-LINE RADIO FELLOWSHIP, INC. for $15,000.

