Gatlin (Photo: Brandon Wood)

The second annual GATLINBURG SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL has been set for AUGUST 18-21 in downtown GATLINBURG, TN, and the surrounding area, The conference and live music event will feature nightly shows WITH musical talent spanning multiple genres. Sixty songwriters have been selected to participate, more than 25 of whom have #1 songs to their credit.

The late songwriter KIM WILLIAMS will be posthumously inducted into the GATLINBURG SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME during the event. KENNEDY BROADCASTING WKRM (MULETOWN RADIO)/COLUMBIA, TN air personality BRENDA LYNN ALLEN will serve as emcee for the festival.

Participating songwriters include LARRY GATLIN, BRADY SEALS, STEPHONY SMITH, SHANE STEVENS, LAUREN MASCITTI, KAREN ROCHELLE, C. THOMAS HOWELL, SHANE STEVENS, TONY ARATA, JERRY SALLEY and more. Conference participants will have an opportunity to write a song with a professional writer.

