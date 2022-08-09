Payne (Photo: BYU Broadcasting)

BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY's BYURADIO, heard on News-Talk KUMT (BYU RADIO)/SALT LAKE CITY and SIRIUSXM, has named "APPLE SEED" host SAM PAYNE as Dir./Audio Content & GM, taking over the duties of retired former GM DON SHELLINE as the station segues into a “podcast first” network strategy.

“SAM approaches his storytelling with such passion and conviction, and we know he’ll bring that same energy to his new role as Director of Audio Content,” said BYU BROADCASTING managing director JEFF SIMPSON. “He has cultivated tremendous trust among BYURADIO’s hosts, producers and the management of BYU BROADCASTING. He truly is a master of his craft and is going to do fantastic work in elevating our existing content as well as developing new programming for the on-demand audience. We are all looking forward to working with him as BYURADIO and our content continues to flourish. As a storyteller himself, we know Sam will always be supportive of our other hosts -- all storytellers in their own right. Previously recorded new episodes of ‘THE APPLE SEED’ will still air into 2023, and we’re so happy to have the luxury of his continued presence on BYURADIO as he takes on this new role.”

“Being part of the BYURADIO team is a rich experience,” said PAYNE. “DON SHELLINE established a culture of creativity and assembled a team filled with people who are serious about improving the lives of individuals and families with the audio content they produce. I can’t wait to build on that incredible legacy. As BYURADIO shifts its focus to the expanding world of podcasts and on-demand audio, we see opportunities to increase our usefulness to a growing audience. We want to commit even more fully to fulfilling the vision of BYURADIO -- to be the destination for compelling and entertaining audio content that inspires parents, strengthens families and brings communities together.”

