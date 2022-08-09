Sarah Lehr (Photo: Dan Hartley/WKAR-MSU)

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY Classical-News-Talk WKAR-F-News-Talk WKAR-A/EAST LANSING, MI Politics and Civics Reporter SARAH LEHR has joined WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO.

WKAR News Managing Editor KAREL VEGA said, “SARAH came to WKAR from a background in print, but quickly adapted to the workflow of public radio. The fact that in her time here she was featured numerous times on NPR nationally and garnered statewide awards is a testament to her great work. She will be deeply missed at WKAR, but the team is very excited to follow her future coverage."

LEHR said, “It's bittersweet for me to be leaving WKAR for a new challenge. I've grown so much as a journalist here and I'm thankful to everyone in mid-MICHIGAN who entrusted me with their stories and supported WKAR's work.”

