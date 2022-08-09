New Show

Streaming channel iROC (INTERGALACTIC ROYALTY OPERATIONS CORPORATION) SPACE RADIO has added RICK TUMLINSON to host a new show, "THE SPACE REVOLUTION."

CEO BRUCE FURST said, “RICK is a true visionary, one of the most influential people in the global space community and a very entertaining speaker. Having RICK TUMLINSON join our radio station is just as important as when IROC SPACE RADIO joined the IHEARTMEDIA platform."

TUMLINSON said his show "will take you on a rocket ride of interviews with the people in space who are getting it done, from the newly minted space entrepreneurs to scientists, investors and the creative minds working to bring STAR TREK to life, in your lifetime!.... I look forward to adding depth while having fun and letting people get to know the folks leading us into our space future."

