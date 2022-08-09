Premier's August 10th

SIRIUSXM will launch "BRANDI CARLILE’s Somewhere Over the Radio” on SIRIUSXM’s The Spectrum (ch. 28) TOMORROW (8/10). Hosted by six-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer CARLILE, the monthly show will focus on music and interviews with artists who are a part of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies.

CARLILE said, “This show is about the impact that LGBTQIA+ artists have made on the world, the spiritual realm, and certainly our family through the transcendence of music. Queer artists and pioneers have given my wife and I everything that we have, including each other. Let's shine a little light on queer excellence today.”

The first show features CARLILE and wife CATHERINE CARLILE sharing music from ELTON JOHN, INDIGO GIRLS, TRACY CHAPMAN, DOLLY PARTON and more, as well as personal anecdotes.

“BRANDI CARLILE’s Somewhere Over the Radio” premieres on WEDNESDAY, with new episodes airing the first WEDNESDAY of every month. You can listen to a preview here.

