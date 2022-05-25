Derringer

CORUS Rock CILQ (Q107)/TORONTO and morning personality JOHN DERRINGER have agreed to part ways after former co-host JENNIFER VALENTYNE posted a video on her INSTAGRAM page alleging harassment in the workplace (NET NEWS 5/25). The news was posted on the stations TWITTER account stating the independent investigation is still ongoing and plans for the show are forthcoming.

DERRINGER has been with the station for 22 years. VALENTYNE joined Q107’s "Derringer in the Morning" show featuring DERRINGER, RYAN PARKER and JOHN GARBUTT in early 2017 after years as a TV host in CANADA. Her post details events in which she says she was the victim of verbal abuse, gender discrimination and workplace harassment. Click here to see the full update.

