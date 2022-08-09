Charese Fruge, Kayla Walker

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE dishes with KAYLA WALKER, co-host of THE CHET BUCHANAN morning show on AUDACY Top 40 98.5 KLUC/LAS VEGAS.

As for what makes her current situation truly special, WALKER said, “What's not to love about this job, by the way? Admittedly when I took this job, I didn't really know if I wanted to host my own show one day or maybe perfect my producer skills. It was pretty soon after starting in the co-host role that I realized that this is the chair I am supposed to be in. I love having a conversation with my friends and asking questions about their experiences. But that also comes with the comfort of the host. CHET and I constantly remind each other that this job is fun to do with each other. That we are truly blessed to have each other so our roles fit like puzzle pieces.”

Each week, ALL ACCESS’ CHARESE FRUGE cuts through all the hyperbole, and focuses on one of the many women making a difference in our complex businesses. This week, find out about KAYLA WALKER. Read her story here.

« see more Net News