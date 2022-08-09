Q2 Revenues Up

Net revenue increased 10.4% year-over-year to $118.8 million for second quarter 2022 at URBAN ONE, which also saw net income down from $17.9 million to $15 million (36 to 30 cents/basic share). 2022's income figure included a non-cash impairment charge of about $4.3 million recorded to reduce the carrying value of URBAN ONE's ATLANTA market goodwill balance and a $10.7 million charge associated with the ATLANTA, DALLAS, HOUSTON, and RALEIGH licenses, with $3.7 million of that attributed to understating the fair value of the licenses in 2019-2021, along with a $1.9 million charge associated with the estimated asset sale consideration for an INDIANAPOLIS license. Radio advertising increased 4.5% to $44.5 million, while political advertising jumped 267.8% to $1.8 million and digital advertising rose 19.1% to $17.9 million. Cable advertising rose 26.8% to $29.1 million, with affiliate fees falling 4.2% to $24.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose from $44.8 million to $47.5 million. REACH MEDIA revenues increased 17.8% to $11.1 million.

CEO/Pres. ALFRED C. LIGGINS, III, warning of a possible bump in the road coming up, said, "We had a strong finish to Q2, driven by continued robust growth in digital and cable television advertising, both of which were up double digits. Our spot radio business outperformed the markets in which we operate by 230 Bps, and I was pleased with our overall 10.4% revenue growth, as a result of which we were able to post adjusted EBITDA growth of 6.1% y-o-y. Like other media businesses, we have experienced a slow-down in Q3, particularly in core radio which is currently pacing down low-to-mid single-digits. Given our diversified mix of assets, I still anticipate consolidated net revenues to grow in Q3, and we remain well positioned for political advertising later in the year. We will continue to be disciplined with capital allocation decisions and our cash position remains strong. We finished the quarter with net leverage below 4.0x, in line with our goal to continue to reduce leverage over time."

The company's financial release pointed to the chance of a resurgence of COVID-19 in some of its markets including DALLAS, HOUSTON, and ATLANTA as a possible damper on earnings going forward.

