Godwin

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA West Region SVP KEVIN GODWIN has been appointed to the Radio Board of Directors of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB).

GODWIN's appointment was accompanied by the news that two new members have been appointed to the NAB's Television Board, GRAHAM MEDIA GROUP Pres./CEO CATHERINE BADALAMENTE and NBCUNIVERSAL SVP/Head of Federal Government Affairs PHIL TAHTAKRAN.

The appointments went into immediate effect.

