“Brands need to understand how and when people want them to show up on social media,” noted LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS.

“And going off the latest study from TWITTER, analyzing people’s attitudes towards brands in the social space, shows what the evolution of branding means for you.”

#1 They Are Onto Brands & Creators

People have their own sense of authenticity and aren’t shy about speaking up when it’s lacking in brands and creators.

#2 People Are Tired Of The Sea Of Sameness

Overwhelmingly, respondents said brands are starting to look the same.

#3 To Stand Out, Brand Behavior Must Evolve

“Distinction is everything. It’s never too late to reset & refine your approach to stand out.”

