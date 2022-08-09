Rebels & Renegades Comes To Monterey

CODY JINKS, TRAMPLED BY TURTLES, ORVILLE PECK and HOUNDMOUTH are among the artists slated to play GOOD VIBEZ PRESENTS' REBELS & RENEGADES, a two-day music festival OCTOBER 15th-16th at the MONTEREY FAIR & EVENT CENTER in MONTEREY, CA, home to the famous MONTEREY POP FESTIVAL.Others scheduled to perform include THE CADILLAC THREE, SHANE SMITH & THE SAINTS, NIKKI LANE, AMIGO THE DEVIL, SIERRA HULL, FRUITION, CHARLES WESLEY GODWIN, KAT HASTY, MYRON ELKINS and more to be announced in the coming weeks.

GOOD VIBEZ PRESENTS were inspired by the rebellious spirit and storytelling culture of AMERICANA, outlaw Country, Bluegrass and Folk artists of today.

Commented GOOD VIBEZ co-owner AMY SHEEHAN, partners with DAN SHEEHAN, “We've been planning REBELS & RENEGADES since 2019, and to see it coming to life in 2022 is phenomenal. We are excited to establish a new music experience in MONTEREY, full of down-to-earth music, interactive art opportunities and local craft and food creatives. Our vision has always been to bring music that we love to the town we call home.”

« see more Net News