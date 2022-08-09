August 29th

Country stars LEE BRICE, JORDAN DAVIS, MICHAEL RAY, NIKO MOON, JELLY ROLL and more will play in military nonprofit FOLDS OF HONOR TENNESSEE’s second annual Celebrity Golf Tournament at THE GOVERNORS CLUB TENNESSEE in BRENTWOOD on AUGUST 29th. The event will also include a post-golf dinner and concert with EDWIN McCAIN, and a silent auction.

The tournament brings together people from sports, entertainment, and corporate AMERICA to benefit our nation’s injured and fallen veterans in the form of scholarships. Last year's tournament raised more than $334,000.

Click here for more information, and to register.

