-
WBCG/Port Charlotte, FL Flips To Classic Rock 'Big 98.9'
by Ken Anthony
August 10, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
iHEARTMEDIA Christian AC WBCG (UP 98.9)/CHARLOTTE, FL has flipped to Classic Rock (BIG 98.9) and will cover the GULF COAST area between the SARASOTA and FORT MYERS, FL markets.
The stations on-air lineup will feature WFBQ/INDIANAPOLIS' DAVE "GUNNER" GUNN in Mornings, WAXQ/NEW YORK’s MARIA MILITO for MIDDAYS, and KEN DASHOW in Afternoons, and WXTB/TAMPA's BIG RIG for Nights.