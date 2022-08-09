New Classic Rock Station

iHEARTMEDIA Christian AC WBCG (UP 98.9)/CHARLOTTE, FL has flipped to Classic Rock (BIG 98.9) and will cover the GULF COAST area between the SARASOTA and FORT MYERS, FL markets.

The stations on-air lineup will feature WFBQ/INDIANAPOLIS' DAVE "GUNNER" GUNN in Mornings, WAXQ/NEW YORK’s MARIA MILITO for MIDDAYS, and KEN DASHOW in Afternoons, and WXTB/TAMPA's BIG RIG for Nights.





