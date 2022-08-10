Yee

PREMIERE NETWORKS and iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK "THE BREAKFAST CLUB" co-host ANGELA YEE is exiting the show for her own syndicated midday show, she announced on WEDNESDAY morning (8/10). The announcement followed her tweet TUESDAY evening (8/9) saying "The breakfast club as you know it is officially over."

The new PREMIERE NETWORKS weekday show, "WAY UP WITH ANGELA YEE," will debut this FALL on over 30 iHEARTMEDIA stations, including POWER 105.1.

“ANGELA YEE is a Powerhouse! She’s a businesswoman, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and a highly-entertaining, smart and witty talent who will go down as one of the greats of her generation. We are thrilled to have her lead this new show,” said EVP/Programming THEA MITCHEM. “ANGELA has her finger on the pulse of entertainment and culture, and I look forward to watching her bring her positive outlook and even more great content to her devoted listeners in new and influential ways.”

YEE, who co-hosts "THE BREAKFAST CLUB" with CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD and DJ ENVY, said that she will continue with "THE BREAKFAST CLUB" for the time being while the show transitions to its next phase.

