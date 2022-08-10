New

Former PITTSBURGH STEELERS quarterback KORDELL STEWART will host a new podcast for BLEAV, "ON THE EDGE WITH SLASH."

STEWART said, “My podcast will be an On The Edge experience, however, tough but fair. To be able to SLASH in and out of topics takes a team that BLEAVs in me.”

BLEAV CEO BRON HEUSSENSTAM added, “KORDELL was electric on the football field, and we are thrilled for him to be electric in front of a microphone. KORDELL will bring top notch insights to BLEAV. We are ecstatic to work with him!”

