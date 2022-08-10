-
KWXY/Palm Springs To Air Wink Martindale's 'The Elvis Presley Story' Special
IVOX RADIO Variety KWXY-A-K222DA-K270AI/CATHEDRAL CITY, CA will air a 14-hour ELVIS PRESLEY special hosted by WINK MARTINDALE to commemorate the 45th anniversary of ELVIS' death. "THE ELVIS PRESLEY STORY" will air on both SATURDAY and SUNDAY (8/14-15) 9a-11p (PT).
"I was there in the station that night, and that's when I first met ELVIS," MARTINDALE remembered about the first playing of ELVIS' "That's All Right" on WHBQ-A/MEMPHIS in 1954. "He and I became great friends and we remained friends until the day he passed.
"I'm so fortunate to have witnessed American music history, And I am thrilled to be able to share 'THE ELVIS PRESLEY STORY' with a new and worldwide audience."