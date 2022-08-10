Ganz

DISNEY's FREEFORM VP/Social Media, Digital Marketing & Synergy DALIA GANZ has joined WARNER RECORDS as SVP/Digital Marketing, based in LOS ANGELES and reporting to Co-Chairman/COO TOM CORSON.

“DALIA is a widely respected expert and bold innovator in the digital space who knows how to adapt in a constantly changing landscape and isn’t afraid to break the mold to try something new,” said CORSON. “She’ll inject a fresh perspective into our marketing strategy and help us deliver unique, memorable campaigns that amplify our artists’ voices and resonate with fans.”

GANZ said, “I’ve long admired WARNER RECORDS and the artist-centric approach they champion in developing long-term careers. As the digital world continues to evolve at incredible speed, there are endless opportunities to connect fans with their favorite artists in ways that were once unimaginable. I look forward to working alongside the brilliant WARNER team to explore what’s possible. Thank you to TOM and AARON (BAY-SCHUCK) for this exciting opportunity.”

