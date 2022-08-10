September 13th

The RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS will perform a special invitation-only concert as part of SIRIUSXM'S SMALL STAGE SERIES on SEPTEMBER 13th at the APOLLO THEATER in NEW YORK.

"During our long-standing relationship with the APOLLO THEATER, SIRIUSXM has brought many of music’s most significant artists to their historic stage for the very first time, and the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS are no exception,” said SIRIUSXM President & Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. "The RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS are one of the most definitive bands in rock music that continue to innovate the genre with their musical craftsmanship and we are honored to present them as they make their debut at the APOLLO THEATER. This is shaping up to be a SEPTEMBER to remember for SIRIUSXM subscribers."

The concert will air live on the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS exclusive SIRIUSXM streaming channel, WHOLE LOTTA RED HOT (channel 315), with multiple rebroadcasts throughout the week. In addition, WHOLE LOTTA RED HOT will return for a limited run on SIRIUSXM channel 105 from SEPTEMBER 1st though SEPTEMBER 30th.

The band will release its second studio album of 2022, "Return of the Dream Canteen," on OCTOBER 14th via WARNER RECORDS.

