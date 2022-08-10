Meeting Supports 'ZoneCasting' Proposal

The latest salvo in the back-and-forth over the proposal at the FCC to allow geotargeted programming over FM boosters using GEOBROADCAST SOLUTIONS' "ZoneCasting" platform is a meeting in which representatives from the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS (NABOB), MULTICULTURAL MEDIA, TELECOM AND INTERNET COUNCIL (MMTC), NATIONAL NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION, and other organizations lobbied FCC Chairwoman JESSICA ROSENWORCEL in support of the proposal.

In an ex parte letter filed with the COMMISSION, NABOB Pres./CEO JAMES WINSTON said that the lobbyists "emphasized the limited, voluntary nature of the FM geo-targeting proposal," noting that use of the platform would not be mandatory and would give small-market and medium-sized broadcasters the ability to geotarget news, sports, weather, and ad content, a capability held by "every other form of media." The meeting also emphasized the perception that geotargeting will help minority broadcasters, advertisers, and audiences, pointing to a ratings increase during testing at ROBERTS RADIO BROADCASTING Hip Hop WRBJ/JACKSON, MS. And the groups lamented the opposition to the proposal by large group owners.

Attending the AUGUST 2nd meeting were ROSENWORCEL, WINSTON, MMTC Pres./CEO ROBERT E. BRANSON, NATIONAL NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION Pres./CEO Dr. BENJAMIN F. CHAVIS, JR., ROBERTS RADIO BROADCASTING CEO STEVE ROBERTS, JAM MEDIA SOLUTIONS CEO JONATHAN MASON, KIZART MEDIA PARTNERS Managing Dir. SHERMAN KIZART, COVINGTON (counsel for GEOBROADCAST SOLUTIONS) Partner GERRY WALDRON, FCC Media Bureau Chief HOLLY SAURER, and ROSENWORCEL's Legal Advisor for Media DAVID STRICKLAND and Special Advisor SANFORD WILLIAMS.

« see more Net News