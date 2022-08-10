September 15th Debut

A new audio-only audiobook by KEVIN HART and author NEIL STRAUSS is coming to AUDIBLE on SEPTEMBER 15th.

"Monsters and How to Tame Them: Taking Charge of the Voices in Your Head," exclusive to AUDIBLE, offers "the practical wisdom that he’s gained from a profound, life-changing event," according to a press release, which says that the self-help show will introduce listeners to three "monsters" living in people's minds and explain how to deal with them.

« see more Net News