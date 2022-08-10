Francois

VOX AM/FM AC WEZF (STAR 92.9) and Top 40 WXXX (95 TRIPLE X)/BURLINGTON, VT weekend host and former VERMONT BROADCAST ASSOCIATES Hot AC WGMT (MAGIC 97.7)/LYNDON, VT PD JON FRANCOIS has been named APD/Midday Host by PD ALLY REID at ALBANY BROADCASTING Top 40 WFLY (FLY 92.3)/ALBANY.

FRANCOIS' addition allows Top 40/Rhythmic WAJZ (JAMZ 96.3), Country WKLI (100.9 THE CAT), and AC WYJB (B95.5) OM/PD JON REILLY to move off the air at WFLY. REILLY continues his programming and operations duties as well as afternoons at WYJB.

At JAMZ 96.3, night personality DOMINO has left the building. REILLY is heading up the search for his successor; Send resume, aircheck and social samples to REILLY at jreilly@albanybroadcasting.com.





