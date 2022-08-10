(L-R) White, Abdelnour, Clemens, Cunningham

NASHVILLE-based boutique artist development and digital marketing agency QUINTON DIGITAL has promoted ASHLEY WHITE to Sr. Dir./Marketing and Operations and MARIA ABDELNOUR to the newly-created role of Sr. Dir./Management Services. WHITE oversees day-to-day operations for the company, and will continue to lead marketing strategy and DSP relations. ABDELNOUR previously was the company’s Sr. Account Dir. In her new role, she will serve as direct support for MARY SPARR’s HILLPEOPLE MANAGEMENT (MORGAN WADE, ELIZABETH COOK, IAN NOE), and will also oversee QUINTON DIGITAL’s tour marketing efforts.

In addition, the firm has hired TYLER HUBBARD’s BIG BLUE TRUCK PUBLISHING Marketing Mgr. and former MARLABOO Sr. Marketing Mgr. and GIMME RADIO Head of Marketing MEGAN CLEMENS as Dir./Digital & Creative Strategy and WHY&HOW MANAGEMENT Marketing Coordinator KELLY CUNNINGHAM as Digital & Creative Coordinator.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve built over the past four years at QUINTON DIGITAL, and could not be more excited for this next phase of growth,” said Pres. AMANDA QUINTON, who founded the company in 2018. “From our team to our roster, I’m honored to be surrounded by such talent and can’t wait to see what we accomplish together.”

QUINTON DIGITAL’s roster includes ZAC BROWN BAND, TIM McGRAW, MORGAN WADE, MUSCADINE BLOODLINE, BEN RECTOR, BRANDY CLARK, DREW GREEN, MONUMENT RECORDS and others.

The company is still on the hunt for a Social Media Mgr. Find more information here.

