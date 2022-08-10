October 13-15

Hit songwriter and COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME member DEAN DILLON will stage the inaugural LEGENDS OF MUSIC ROW MUSIC FESTIVAL in KEY WEST, FL, OCTOBER 13-15. Performers will include GEORGE STRAIT (for whom DILLON has penned numerous hits), RONNIE DUNN, JAMEY JOHNSON, and more at the COFFEE BUTLER AMPHITHEATER.

Also set to perform are CRAIG MORGAN, LAINEY WILSON, and BILLY CURRINGTON, as well as DILLON and other prominent songwriters. SIRIUSXM THE HIGHWAY personality STORME WARREN will host charity auctions during the intermissions of each evening’s show, with exclusive items benefitting the NIKKI MITCHELL FOUNDATION for pancreatic cancer, and ADAPTIVE SPORTS CENTER, a therapeutic recreation program for those with disabilities.

Find tickets and more information here.

