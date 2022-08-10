Zabka

PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT Pres. TERRY HEMMINGS is exiting the company at the end or AUGUST and SVP/ESSENTIAL MUSIC PUBLISHING/Head of Creative HOLLY ZABKA is being promoted to President. ZABKA will report to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO RANDY GOODMAN.

“Over the last two decades, TERRY has played an important part in shaping PROVIDENT and we are grateful to him for his commitment to leading the business and supporting our artists, songwriters and creators for so long” said GOODMAN. “As SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE continues to work even more closely with PROVIDENT, we are committed to strengthening that connection under the leadership of HOLLY as she further elevates PROVIDENT, our artists and our songwriters.”

HEMMINGS said, “PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT and SONY MUSIC have been my home for 20 years. I am grateful for the many inspiring artists, songwriters, and our community at PROVIDENT with whom I have had the privilege to work. My career here has been an incredibly special and rewarding part of my life. I wish our entire team at PROVIDENT and SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE the very best as I move ahead to explore new elements of my life for which my time here has equipped me. I am excited to see a new generation of leaders take this business forward and further the foundation we have built together.”

ZABKA said, “For the last 14 years, I have had the great joy of championing an incredible roster of artists and writers at PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT. In my new role, I am honored to continue advocating for our creatives and leading an amazing staff in developing our business, writing exciting new chapters for growth and opportunity, and ushering in a vibrant season of significant songs and stories. I am confident that the future of faith-based music and films is PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT.”

