Kudlow

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WHCU-A-W249DW/ITHACA, NY is picking up RED APPLE AUDIO NETWORKS' LARRY KUDLOW SHOW for SATURDAYS 6-9p (ET), replacing SALEM's SEBASTIAN GORKA in the time slot starting AUGUST 27th. The station will also air KUDLOW's daily short-form "THE KUDLOW RIFF" feature on weekdays starting AUGUST 29th.

“LARRY’s weekend show was one of the most popular on our airwaves,” said CAYUGA RADIO GROUP Pres. CHET OSADCHEY, “It’s great to have it back here on the Ithaca airwaves.”

« see more Net News