The GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION has announced nominees for the 53rd Annual GMA DOVE AWARDS. Top nominations include songwriter and producer JEFF PARDO with nine nominations, MATTHEW WEST AND MAVERICK CITY MUSIC with seven nominations each, six (6) nominations for ANNE WILSON, BEN GLOVER, FOR KING + COUNTRY, JEFF SOJKA, JONATHAN SMITH and PHIL WICKHAM and five for BRANDON LAKE, CECE WINANS, CHANDLER MOORE, CHRIS BROWN, JONATHAN JAY, and STEVEN FURTICK. The GMA DOVE AWARDS NASHVILLE event will be held OCTOBER 18th and will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN app, FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21st, at 8p (ET) and 10p (ET).

Voted on by the GMA Professional Membership, this year’s nominees were chosen from over 2,087 submitted entries. The nominees were announced in an artist-hosted livestream event featuring JIMMIE ALLEN, ERICA CAMPBELL, EVAN CRAFT, SONYA ISAACS, BRANDON LAKE, TRIP LEE, CHRIS TOMLIN, and TYE TRIBBETT. The announcement premiered live on the GMA DOVE AWARDS YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK pages.

GMA Pres., JACKIE PATILLO said, “Congratulations to this year’s impressive list of DOVE AWARDS nominees. For the past few years, we’ve chosen a theme for each show that represents our community and why we celebrate. Today we announced this year’s theme, Sound of Heaven. Although our musical styles may be different, our mission is the same. Together we lift one voice - the sound of heaven.”

Voting for the final winners will run AUGUST 18-25. Click here for a complete list of nominees and here to see the preview.

