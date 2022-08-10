(L-R): Salazar, de la Garza, Wong, de la Garza

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) has signed a worldwide publishing deal with the all-female punk rock band THE LINDA LINDAS. The band's breakout happened in MAY 2021 with their viral hit “Racist, Sexist Boy,” which racked up millions of views on YOUTUBE and won Best Punk Record at this year’s LIBERA AWARDS. Coming off their debut album release,GROWING UP, the band has made appearances on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, and NPR’s TINY DESK CONCERT series.

THE LINDA LINDAS also recently landed several significant sync placements in film and television productions, including “Oh” in PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: Original Sin (HBOMAX) and MS. MARVEL (DISNEY+), as well as “Big Mouth” and “Rebel Girl” in MOXIE (NETFLIX).

This half Asian and half Latinx punk rock band is made up of sisters MILA DE LA GARZA (11, drummer) and LUCIA DE LA GARZA (15, guitarist), cousin ELOISE WONG (14, bassist), and family friend BELA SALAZAR (guitarist, 17).

THE LINDA LINDA’s said, “We’re so excited to be working with WARNER CHAPPELL. GREG and the team have been so welcoming and we look forward to working together!”

SVP/A&R and Catalog, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC GREG SOWDERS, said, "THE LINDA LINDAS are four talented young women who write and perform songs about growing up in the world around them, and this authenticity in their music resonates with music fans around the globe. They’re one of the most exciting, new, and culturally relevant artists around today, and their energy, passion, songwriting, and new ideas give me hope for the future of true alternative music. Oh!”

